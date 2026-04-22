Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX Holdings Cut by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,669 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $99.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

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