Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Stock Holdings Lifted by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 7.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 61,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.93.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

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