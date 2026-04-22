Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $23.34 Million Stock Position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF $ROE

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the period. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF makes up about 7.0% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,341,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 266,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter.

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Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 0.2%

ROE opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.02. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Announces Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

(Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens. Holdings are equally weighted, and sector optimized. ROE was launched on Aug 1, 2023 and is issued by Astoria.

Further Reading

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