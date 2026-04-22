DigiByte (DGB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.38 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $78.38 million and $2.04 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,243.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.11 or 0.00596993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.28 or 0.00479631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00407284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,252,409,761 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,540,706 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is medium.com/@digibyte_official. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

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