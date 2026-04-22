Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Delta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 157,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $88.78 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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