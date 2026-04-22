IQE (LON:IQE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.90 and last traded at GBX 71, with a volume of 35844980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.

IQE Trading Up 12.2%

The firm has a market cap of £691.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86.

IQE Company Profile

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IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

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