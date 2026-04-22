Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.35), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 48.75% and a negative net margin of 680.11%.During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Nano-X Imaging’s conference call:

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Company announced a major U.S. framework with Howard Technology Solutions to deploy 300 Nanox.ARC systems over three years (60 in year one) and cited additional commercial agreements totaling roughly 360–400 systems , which management says underpins its $35M revenue target for 2026.

to deploy systems over three years (60 in year one) and cited additional commercial agreements totaling roughly , which management says underpins its $35M revenue target for 2026. Management initiated a manufacturing restructuring that closed the South Korea chip line and recorded a $17.5M non-cash impairment in Q4 2025, shifting production to outsourced partners (including Swiss partner System) to reduce OpEx and cash burn.

non-cash impairment in Q4 2025, shifting production to outsourced partners (including Swiss partner System) to reduce OpEx and cash burn. Financial results showed a wider GAAP net loss of $33.4M in Q4 2025 (vs. $14.1M a year ago) and a non‑GAAP net loss of $11.2M , while revenue remained small at $3.7M ; the balance sheet held about $60M in cash and marketable securities.

in Q4 2025 (vs. $14.1M a year ago) and a non‑GAAP net loss of , while revenue remained small at ; the balance sheet held about in cash and marketable securities. Progress on regulatory, clinical, and AI fronts — including U.S. TAP2D clearance, updated AMAR approval in Israel, planned MDR submission, a Cedars‑Sinai trial for Nanox.AI, a U.S. IRB lung‑screening trial, and awards at RSNA/ECR — which management says strengthens clinical credibility and adoption potential.

Management expects most revenue growth in the second half of 2026 but warns deployment timing remains constrained by import licenses, construction and regulatory processes; roughly 38 systems are at various deployment stages and ~15 installs are expected in the next few months, so revenue conversion timing is uncertain.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

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Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

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Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

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