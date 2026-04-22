Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Shinhan Financial Group to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $2.7142 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 105,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company’s principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

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