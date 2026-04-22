Casper Price Reaches $0.0030 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $40.19 million and $1.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,142.12 or 0.99870448 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 19,338,298,142 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 19,337,284,777 with 15,851,668,021 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0029482 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,365,600.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

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