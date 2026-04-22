Financial Survey: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) vs. Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) and Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Dometic Gp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 1.40 $13.43 million $0.23 64.74 Dometic Gp $2.15 billion 0.42 $43.74 million $0.13 21.62

Dometic Gp has higher revenue and earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands. Dometic Gp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Dometic Gp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 2.24% 3.07% 2.04% Dometic Gp 1.97% 3.63% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Wesson Brands and Dometic Gp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dometic Gp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.98%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Dometic Gp.

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Gp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Dometic Gp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

About Dometic Gp

(Get Free Report)

Dometic Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for mobile living in the areas of food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security, and hygiene and sanitation in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers climate control products, such as air conditioners, awnings, blinds, windows and doors, ventilation products, furnaces, and patio rooms and tents for recreational vehicles, boats, and trucks; food and beverage products, including refrigerators, coolers, stoves, ovens, microwaves, and coffee machines; and safety and security products comprising safety doors, alarms, safes, and gas detectors, as well as driving support accessories. It also provides electrical and control solutions, which include steering systems, inverters, generators, chargers, and control products, as well as related accessories; and hygiene and sanitation products, such as toilets, holding tanks, pumps, water makers, vacuum cleaners, chemicals and consumables, washers and dryers, and water heaters, as well as related accessories. In addition, the company offers vessel controls, and fuel and system integration systems to the leisure marine industry; and marine blinds, screens, and soft furnishings for the leisure marine and yacht segments. Dometic Group AB (publ) provides its products for use in recreational vehicles, pleasure boats, workboats, trucks, cars, and others. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

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