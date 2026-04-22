Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) and ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) Head to Head Comparison

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) and ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeluma and ACS Motion Control”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeluma $4.66 million 66.75 -$3.02 million ($0.14) -123.43 ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ACS Motion Control has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeluma.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeluma and ACS Motion Control, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeluma 1 0 3 1 2.80 ACS Motion Control 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aeluma presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Given Aeluma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeluma is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Profitability

This table compares Aeluma and ACS Motion Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeluma -52.48% -8.15% -7.73% ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aeluma beats ACS Motion Control on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeluma

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Aeluma, Inc. develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc. was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc. June 2021. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About ACS Motion Control

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ACS Motion Control Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of motion control systems for motion centric applications. Its products include multi-axis motion controllers, integrated control modules, universal drive modules, NanoPWM drive modules, and motor drive interfaces. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

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