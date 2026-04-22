Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.49 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $26.49 million and approximately $103.82 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78,243.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.11 or 0.00596993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.28 or 0.00479631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00407284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 83,107,125 coins and its circulating supply is 83,107,014 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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