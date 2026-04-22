Critical Survey: Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN) vs. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC)

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock $182.86 million 0.42 -$89.90 million ($7.45) -0.81 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $1.06 billion 2.98 $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock.

2.7% of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1 0 0 0 1.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1 1 0 0 1.50

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock -49.16% -87.11% -47.81% CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock 0.04% 4.16% 2.39%

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock beats Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock

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Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The RKings & CFAC segment is involved in pay-to-enter prize competitions and trade promotions conducted in the United Kingdom and Australia. It generates the majority of its revenue from the MeridianBet Group segment.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company’s SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services. The company has its presence in the United States and China. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.

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