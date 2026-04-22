Ruffer LLP Has $4.45 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after buying an additional 773,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,609,981,000 after buying an additional 708,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after buying an additional 135,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $471.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.23 and its 200-day moving average is $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Key Micron Technology News

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Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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