FS Bancorp (FSBW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSBW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: FSBW) is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

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