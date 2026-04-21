Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.3750 per share and revenue of $122.4150 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $139.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.05 million.

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Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKY. Wall Street Zen lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocky Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

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