Nabors Industries (NBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.2521) per share and revenue of $772.3750 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $3.10. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $797.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.67) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nabors Industries Trading Down 0.8%

NBR stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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