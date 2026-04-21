Billerud AB (publ) (BLRDF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0159) per share and revenue of $1.0047 billion for the quarter.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BLRDF opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Billerud AB has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

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About Billerud AB (publ)

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Billerud AB (publ) is a Sweden-based pulp and paper company specializing in sustainable packaging materials and solutions. The company produces a range of fibre-based products, including containerboard, corrugating medium, sack kraft paper and speciality paper. Through its integrated production network, Billerud AB supplies raw materials and finished solutions to customers in the consumer packaging, e-commerce, food service and industrial sectors.

The roots of Billerud AB date back to the establishment of the Gruvön mill in 1647 and the Korsnäs operations in the mid-19th century.

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