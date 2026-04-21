Embla Medical hf. (OSSFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embla Medical hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0485 per share and revenue of $231.9670 million for the quarter.

Embla Medical hf. Stock Performance

OSSFF opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Embla Medical hf. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

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About Embla Medical hf.

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Embla Medical hf., headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, develops and manufactures diagnostic medical devices for sleep, respiratory and neurophysiological monitoring. The company is publicly listed on Nasdaq Iceland and trades in the United States on the OTC market under the symbol OSSFF.

Embla Medical’s engineering and R&D teams design comprehensive solutions that combine hardware, sensors, electrodes and analysis software. Its portfolio includes ambulatory sleep assessment systems suitable for both in-lab and home-based polysomnography, as well as open-platform devices capable of capturing bioelectrical signals such as EEG, ECG and respiratory effort.

Beyond sleep diagnostics, the company’s technology supports respiratory care monitoring and neurophysiology research.

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