Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Expro Group Price Performance

XPRO stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Expro Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Expro Group’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 2,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

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Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

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