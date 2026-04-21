Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.3333.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Onity Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Onity Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.
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Onity Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONIT opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 35.55 and a quick ratio of 35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.
Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $14.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $11.78. Onity Group had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million.
Onity Group Company Profile
Onity Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONIT, is a technology company specializing in enterprise operations management software. Its platform is designed to help legal, finance, human resources and corporate services teams automate and streamline mission-critical workflows. Leveraging artificial intelligence and no-code automation tools, Onity’s solutions aim to reduce manual processes, improve visibility and ensure compliance across complex organizational structures.
The company’s flagship offerings include contract lifecycle management, matter management, e-billing and spend management, as well as enterprise deal management.
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