Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.6667.

HIPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Hippo from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Hippo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hippo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Insider Activity at Hippo

Institutional Trading of Hippo

In related news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,432.50. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $174,419.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,047.58. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $597,934. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Hippo by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Hippo by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:HIPO opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $746.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61. Hippo has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

About Hippo

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Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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