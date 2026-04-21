Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) vs. Eva Live (NASDAQ:GOAI) Critical Contrast

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) and Eva Live (NASDAQ:GOAI – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellicheck Mobilisa and Eva Live, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Mobilisa 0 2 3 1 2.83 Eva Live 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Intellicheck Mobilisa presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.30%. Given Intellicheck Mobilisa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intellicheck Mobilisa is more favorable than Eva Live.

This table compares Intellicheck Mobilisa and Eva Live”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Mobilisa $22.67 million 7.64 $1.27 million $0.06 142.67 Eva Live $17.04 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intellicheck Mobilisa has higher revenue and earnings than Eva Live.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck Mobilisa and Eva Live’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Mobilisa 5.62% 6.77% 5.23% Eva Live N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intellicheck Mobilisa beats Eva Live on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

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Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Eva Live

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Eva Live, Inc., a technology company, develops an automated and intelligent advertiser campaign management platform, Eva Platform. Its platform enables advertisers to buy advertising space on various digital channels to reach their desired audience. It also owns the Eva XML Platform, which buys traffic from various sources and sells that traffic to landing pages that display advertising via XML feeds. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

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