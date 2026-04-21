Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $409.8590 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $128.65 and a 52 week high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

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Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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