Booking (BKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $27.56 per share and revenue of $5.5065 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $46.88. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Booking Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $150.62 and a 12 month high of $233.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.01.

Booking Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total value of $3,100,331.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,269,532.64. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 59,751 shares of company stock worth $10,343,629 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Booking by 50.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna set a $260.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.47.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Trending Headlines about Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenTable (part of Booking’s restaurant-tech footprint) has acquired Canadian reservation platform Libro, strengthening Booking’s local market presence in Quebec and easing expansion of services/revenue opportunities in Canada. OpenTable Acquires Libro

OpenTable (part of Booking’s restaurant-tech footprint) has acquired Canadian reservation platform Libro, strengthening Booking’s local market presence in Quebec and easing expansion of services/revenue opportunities in Canada. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and model coverage remain constructive — a 24/7 Wall St. model reiterates a strong price target (~$257), implying meaningful upside vs. current levels and providing a bullish narrative for investors. Wall Street Ratings and Price Target

Analyst and model coverage remain constructive — a 24/7 Wall St. model reiterates a strong price target (~$257), implying meaningful upside vs. current levels and providing a bullish narrative for investors. Positive Sentiment: Short interest in BKNG fell ~15.5%, which reduces bearish pressure from shorts and can remove a headwind to near-term rallies if buying interest returns. Short Interest Decrease

Short interest in BKNG fell ~15.5%, which reduces bearish pressure from shorts and can remove a headwind to near-term rallies if buying interest returns. Positive Sentiment: Media commentary highlights a recent stock split and operational improvements as bullish signals for long-term holders, reinforcing the narrative of management confidence and margin progress. Stock-Split Coverage

Media commentary highlights a recent stock split and operational improvements as bullish signals for long-term holders, reinforcing the narrative of management confidence and margin progress. Negative Sentiment: Coverage questioning post‑Q4 positioning notes Booking’s underperformance (shares down over the past six months and year‑to‑date), a reminder that investor sentiment remains cautious despite positives — this helps explain limited upside today. Buy, Sell, or Hold Analysis

About Booking

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Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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