Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Tsingtao Brewery to post earnings of $0.9230 per share and revenue of $1.4841 billion for the quarter.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of TSGTY opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

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Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

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Tsingtao Brewery Co, Ltd., founded in 1903 and headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong Province, is one of China’s longest-established and most widely recognized beer producers. The company’s core business centers on the brewing, packaging and distribution of beer under its flagship Tsingtao brand, alongside a portfolio of specialty and seasonal brews. Over more than a century of operation, Tsingtao has built a reputation for quality pale lagers and malt beverages, leveraging traditional brewing techniques alongside modern production processes.

In addition to its primary domestic operations, Tsingtao Brewery maintains an extensive export network spanning Asia, North America, Europe and other international markets.

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