Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $5.5651 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $344.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $301.58 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.43.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after buying an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,023,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,820,000 after buying an additional 513,126 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,826,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,843,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $78,720,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.77.

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Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

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Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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