Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.8423 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

View Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

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