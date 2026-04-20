Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $8.39 Million Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF makes up 2.2% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,173,000 after purchasing an additional 363,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,953,000. GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,803,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.94.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.