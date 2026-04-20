BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 55.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.13% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $241,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

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