Human Investing LLC Has $30.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.1117 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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