Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 20,924 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $494.22 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $378.35 and a 52-week high of $505.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.98 and its 200-day moving average is $478.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

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