Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 853,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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