HomesToLife Ltd (HTLM) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

HomesToLife Price Performance

Shares of HTLM opened at $2.02 on Monday. HomesToLife has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of -0.61.

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HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.55 million during the quarter.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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