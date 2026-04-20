Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 72,057.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 282,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 282,467 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 3,929.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 163,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 158,989 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 349,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after acquiring an additional 77,079 shares during the period.

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Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2106 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report).

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