abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 29.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

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abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

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abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSE American: FCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn’s global investment team, the fund pursues a diversified strategy across both fixed-income and equity markets. It is structured to deliver monthly distributions by combining income-generating securities with active portfolio management and selective use of leverage.

The fund’s core holdings typically include a broad range of global corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-yield credit.

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