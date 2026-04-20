Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Position Boosted by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $33,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,024,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 181,681 shares in the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB opened at $77.85 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

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