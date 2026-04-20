Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (QFIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on May 14th

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1,143.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Qfin has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Qfin to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

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Qfin Price Performance

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. Qfin has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $584.98 million for the quarter. Qfin had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 31.13%. Research analysts expect that Qfin will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Qfin from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qfin

Qfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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