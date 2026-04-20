Q3 Asset Management Sells 2,851 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

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SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $276.38 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.83 and a fifty-two week high of $295.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.03.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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