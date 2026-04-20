Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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