Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $17.90 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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