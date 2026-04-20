Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,316,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.54.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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