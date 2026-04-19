Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Sells $23,186.80 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allen Harper sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $23,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 945,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,340. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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More Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Institutional trading summary

Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Neutral Sentiment: Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. RMCF technicals

Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Heritage Railways SEC filing

Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Negative Sentiment: Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Allen C. Harper SEC filing

Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Weiss Ratings note

Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals show pressure: most recent quarter reported a small EPS loss, negative margins and a quick ratio below 1, which supports cautious investor stance. RMCF financials

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

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Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

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