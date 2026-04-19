Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.19 Million Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

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Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $194.61 and a one year high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $380.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.38.

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Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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