Insider Selling: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Sells $29,372.20 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Heritage Railways In American sold 11,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $29,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 954,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,526.80. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heritage Railways In American also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 5th, Heritage Railways In American sold 8,918 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $23,186.80.

On Friday, February 27th, Heritage Railways In American sold 5,241 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,626.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Heritage Railways In American sold 18,715 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $48,846.15.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Heritage Railways In American sold 430 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $1,118.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Heritage Railways In American sold 7,499 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $19,497.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Heritage Railways In American sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $5,240.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on RMCF

Key Stories Impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Institutional trading summary

Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Neutral Sentiment: Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. RMCF technicals

Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Heritage Railways SEC filing

Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Negative Sentiment: Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Allen C. Harper SEC filing

Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Weiss Ratings note

Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals show pressure: most recent quarter reported a small EPS loss, negative margins and a quick ratio below 1, which supports cautious investor stance. RMCF financials

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

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