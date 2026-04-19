Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,030 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,842,357,000 after buying an additional 7,830,710 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 2,852,118 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 49.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,609,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,929,000 after buying an additional 1,518,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after buying an additional 1,037,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32,832.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 843,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,613,000 after buying an additional 840,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $48.48 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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