Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,603 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS opened at $197.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $263.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.91.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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