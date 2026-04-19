Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,603 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
More T-Mobile US News
Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc upgraded TMUS to Overweight and raised its price target to $260, citing an approaching earnings catalyst that could re-rate the stock; this upgrade drove buy-side interest. KeyBanc Turn Bullish on T-Mobile
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating, $260 PT and Top Pick designation, highlighting T‑Mobile’s favorable pricing dynamics and positioning for wireless service revenue growth — a meaningful endorsement from a large institutional shop. Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Mint Mobile (owned by T‑Mobile) launched a bundled 5G home + unlimited wireless offer, and T‑Mobile continues to expand 5G edge/partner programs — moves that could increase ARPU and stickiness if customer uptake is strong. Mint 5G Home-Wireless Bundle
- Positive Sentiment: New small‑business promotions (activation credits for multi-line SuperMobile sign-ups and related workshops) are geared to accelerate commercial customer adds and could support near-term subscriber growth. T-Mobile Small Business Promotion
- Positive Sentiment: Rogers expanded satellite‑to‑mobile coverage in the U.S. via a T‑Mobile partnership (T‑Satellite), extending reach in roaming/satellite-capable areas — a potential incremental revenue and capability benefit as satellite services scale. Rogers Expands U.S. Satellite-to-Mobile
- Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp published Q1 estimates for TMUS (modeling detail that investors will weigh ahead of reported results); estimates themselves have limited immediate impact absent a surprise. KeyCorp Q1 Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: T‑Mobile executive Michael Fitz joined the board of Arrive AI, reflecting executive-level partnerships in AI/edge use cases but with limited direct near-term earnings impact. Michael Fitz Appointed to Arrive AI Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Press pieces on customer perks (Hilton/Hertz) and analyst commentary provide color on retention and competitive positioning; these are supportive long-term but mixed versus recent price increases. Customer Perks Article
- Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp issued a negative outlook for T‑Mobile’s Q2 earnings — this cautionary view on near‑term results is a clear risk that could pressure the stock if management’s upcoming guidance or reported metrics disappoint. KeyCorp Negative Outlook for Q2
Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%
TMUS opened at $197.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $263.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.
T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.91.
View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
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