Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $137,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,534,000 after acquiring an additional 221,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,202.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after acquiring an additional 164,942 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 443,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,212,000 after acquiring an additional 129,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,531,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,245,066,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $727.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, January 12th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.58.

Key Northrop Grumman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,404 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $665.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $450.13 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $708.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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