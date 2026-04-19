Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) & Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX) Head to Head Contrast

Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Free Report) and Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Growlife and Foxx Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growlife 0 0 0 0 0.00 Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Growlife’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Growlife is more favorable than Foxx Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Growlife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Foxx Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Growlife and Foxx Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growlife N/A N/A N/A Foxx Development -24.62% N/A -40.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Growlife and Foxx Development”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growlife N/A N/A N/A ($0.16) N/A Foxx Development $65.92 million 0.62 -$9.02 million ($2.26) -2.57

Growlife has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foxx Development. Foxx Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Growlife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Growlife

(Get Free Report)

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Foxx Development

(Get Free Report)

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

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