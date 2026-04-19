Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $350.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $249.94 and a 1 year high of $351.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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